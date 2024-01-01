The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning in the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures, after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4, which shook Ishikawa prefecture, in the center of the island of Honshu. . The earthquake occurred at 4:10 p.m. (local time), at a shallow depth, on the Noto peninsula. So far no victims have been reported from the earthquake. All alarms have been turned on and 33,600 homes remain without electricity.

Following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan on Monday January 1, public broadcaster NHK reported a surge in the tide a few minutes later, with waves reaching an approximate height of 1.20 meters in the city of Wajima, about 500 kilometers west of Tokyo. And he activated emergency programming, urging the population to move away from the coasts and seek refuge on high ground.

As a result of the earthquake, a fire broke out in the city of Wajima. No casualties have been reported so far.

No significant damage was reported at the nuclear power plants either, but more than 30,000 homes in Ishikawa and 3,600 in Niigata are without electricity due to the earthquake and multiple aftershocks, reported the Tokyo Electric Power company, which is reviewing the status of its nuclear power plant in Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, in the Niigata prefecture, the largest in the world by generation capacity, which has remained deactivated since the 2011 disaster in Fukushima.

After the earthquake in Japan, a tsunami of less than one meter reached the east coast of South Korea, according to the South Korean meteorological agency, which added that there could be more and larger waves in the coming hours.

The first tsunami to hit the South Korean coast was 67cm, but it may continue for more than 24 hours, the weather agency said.

Separately, North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its coast due to possible waves of more than 2 meters, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the North's state radio.

News in development…