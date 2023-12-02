Waves reaching a height of 40 centimeters were seen in Japan earlier, and there have been no reports yet of damage or injuries.

An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of the Philippine island of Mindanao on Saturday.

The earthquake occurred at 10:37 pm Saturday local time, and its depth reached 32 kilometers.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that “based on the strength and location, tsunami waves are expected to hit the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Palau.”

Evacuation operations continue in the Philippines, coinciding with the continuing aftershocks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology urged those living near the coast of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental regions to evacuate or go to areas far from the coast.