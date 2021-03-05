On Friday morning (local time) there was another violent earthquake off the coast of New Zealand. A tsunami warning was issued for several areas.

Update from March 4, 10:13 p.m .: There have been several violent earthquakes off New Zealand. On Friday morning (local time), according to the disaster control authority, three severe earthquakes were registered. One of them had a strength of 8. A tsunami warning was issued for several areas on the east coast of the North Island. People should get to safety there. All other coastal residents of the Pacific state were asked to monitor the situation very closely.

Initially, no information was available about possible damage or injuries. The two most recent quakes in the morning were recorded around the Kermadec Islands. These belong to New Zealand, but are hundreds of kilometers from the coast.

Violent earthquakes shake New Zealand

Update from March 4th, 7:20 p.m .: A violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 shook New Zealand on Friday night (local time). The center was in the sea east of New Zealand’s North Island. According to reports, the tremors were felt across the region, including the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

According to GeoNet information, the quake occurred around 100 kilometers off the coast of the Gisborne district at a depth of 90 kilometers. There were several minor aftershocks. The US early warning system had initially issued a tsunami warning for a radius of 300 kilometers. A few hours later, however, the authorities said the danger was over.

New Zealand – Tsunami warning after major earthquake off the coast

First report from March 4th: Wellington – The earthquake off the coast of New Zealand occurred on Friday night (local time). The epicenter was 94 kilometers deep, about 100 kilometers east of the Pacific state, announced the local monitoring system GeoNet. Experts issued a tsunami warning.

“Anyone near the coast who has felt a long or strong quake should IMMEDIATELY move to the nearest hill or as far inland as possible,” tweeted the civil defense. “We’re checking whether the earthquake triggered a tsunami.”

According to reports, the tremors were felt across the region, including major cities like Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Initially, there was no information about damage or injuries.

Almost two hours after the tremors, 60,000 people reported to the local GeoNet monitoring system that they had felt the quake, the newspaper reported New Zealand Herald.

“Hope everyone is okay out there,” wrote New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Instagram, “especially those on the east coast who must have felt the full force of the earthquake.”

The civil defense in New Zealand asked people in coastal regions to move to higher areas, the newspaper reported New Zealand Herald. Many people in the region would have made their way inland by car after the warnings. The civil protection agency appealed to citizens to stay away from the water and beaches and to follow the news on radio, television and the Internet.

