Today, Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency canceled a tsunami warning after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern coast, without reports of causing damage to property or lives so far.

Initially, the agency said that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2, noting that it occurred at 18.09 (09.09 GMT) in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi area at a depth of 60 kilometers and issued a warning of tsunami waves that may reach a height of one meter.

There was no immediate information about damage to Miyagi, and local facilities were inspecting the state of the nuclear plants in the area, according to local media.

The US Geological Survey put the quake’s strength at seven degrees.

This warning comes shortly after Japan commemorated the tenth anniversary of a severe earthquake with a magnitude of nine degrees on March 11, 2011, which caused a deadly tsunami and nuclear disaster at the Fukushima plant.

Miyagi was one of the areas affected by the disaster in northeastern Japan.

There were no immediate reports of damage, said Takashi Yokota, an official with the Miyagi Prefecture disaster management office.

“We have not received any immediate reports of damage or casualties following the earthquake and tsunami warning,” he told AFP. But we are still collecting information ».

The Nuclear Radiation Regulatory Authority said there were no reports of malfunctions at the nuclear facilities in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, the Ongawa nuclear plant and various smaller facilities and experimental nuclear reactors.

Last month, the region was also hit by a strong earthquake, which injured dozens.

Japan is located on the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, where earthquakes and active volcanoes are recorded, and it extends across Southeast Asia and the Pacific Basin.

The country is regularly prone to earthquakes and has strict building codes designed to ensure buildings can withstand strong shocks.