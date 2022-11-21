The quake occurred in the sea, about 65 kilometers from the island, at a depth of 80 kilometers. Soon after the earthquake, the EMSC also tweeted a tsunami warning.

In the tweet, the organization advised residents of Crete who live close to the coast to go to higher places on the island as a precaution, until a tsunami can be completely ruled out.

It is not yet known whether the earthquake caused damage. Initially, the EMSC reported a magnitude of 6. The organization later adjusted the magnitude of the earthquake to 5.4.

