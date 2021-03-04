A tsunami warning was issued following a new earthquake near the “Kermadec” islands in the Pacific Ocean off New Zealand with a magnitude of 7.8 degrees.

The US Geological Survey said the quake followed two previous earthquakes of 7.4 and 6.9 magnitude in the same area. The last earthquake occurred at 8:28 am local time (1928 GMT Thursday) 1033 km (640 miles) off the coast of New Zealand.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, based in Hawaii, United States, warned that dangerous waves could occur in New Zealand, Tonga, Niue, American Samoa, Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tokelau, Wallis and Fortuna.