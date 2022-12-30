In Italy more retirees than workers

Even if only 205,000 units, at the national level the number of pensions paid to Italians (equal to 22 million and 759,000 assignedi) surpassed the audience made up of self-employed workers and employees1 employed in factories, offices and shops (22 million 554 thousand employees). This was underlined by the CGIA Research Office, on data referring to January 1, 2022.





According to the analysis, the most “unbalanced” situation occurs in the South: if in the Centre-North – with the exceptions of Liguria, Umbria and Marche – active workers, even if only slightly, are more numerous than the pensions paid by INPS and by other social security institutions, in the South the overtaking has already taken place: the latter, in fact, exceed the former by one million and 244 thousand units.

The reasons for this gap between workers and number of pensions – he explains Cgia – must be sought in the strong drop in the birth rate which has been characterizing our country for at least 30 years. The demographic decline, in fact, has helped to reduce the population of working age and to increase the incidence of the over 65s on the overall population. Between 2014 and 2022 the Italian population in the most productive age group (25-44 years) decreased by over one million and 360 thousand units (-2.3 percent).





As regards the data of South, Cgia reports that, compared to the other geographical divisions of Italy, the number of employed people is significantly lower. Lastly, the Cgia specifies that the result of this analysis is certainly underdimensioned; “in Italy there are just over one million and 700 thousand employed who continue after retiringon a voluntary basis, to continue working in full compliance”.

A country that has an increasingly elderly population – points out the CGIA – could have serious problems in the coming decades to make ends meet public; especially due to the increase in pension expenditure, pharmaceutical expenditure and expenditure linked to personal care/assistance activities. Furthermore, with a very widespread presence of over 65s, some important economic sectors could suffer negative repercussions.

With a much lower propensity to spend than the younger population, a society made up predominantly of the elderly risks reducing the turnover of the real estate, transport, fashion and hospitality sectors (HoReCa). Conversely, however, the banks could count on some positive effects; with a greater disposition to save, older people should increase the economic size of their deposits, by doing so “happy” many lenders.

At the territorial level, all the regions of the South have a number of employed persons lower than the number of pension benefits paid out. In absolute terms, the most “unbalanced” situations occur in Campania (balance equal to -226 thousand), Calabria (-234 thousand), Puglia (-276 thousand) and Sicily (-340 thousand). In the Centre-North, on the other hand, only Marche (-36 thousand), Umbria (-47 thousand) and Liguria (-71 thousand) present a critical situation. On the other hand, all the others are of the opposite sign: the most “virtuous” situations – i.e. where active workers are clearly higher than the pensions paid – can be seen in Emilia Romagna (+191 thousand), Veneto (+291 thousand) and Lombardy (+ 658 thousand).

Finally, at the provincial level, the most compromised situations recorded in the North concern Biella (-14 thousand), Savona (-18 thousand) and Genoa (-38 thousand). Among the most virtuous realities, however, we see Bergamo (+83 thousand), Brescia (+111 thousand) and Milan (+299 thousand). In the Centre, the difficulties of Macerata (-14 thousand), Terni (-22 thousand) and Perugia (-24 thousand) stand out, while the result referring to the province of Rome (+275 thousand) stands out from the positive balance. Finally, in the South, the most unbalanced situations concern Palermo (-80 thousand), Reggio Calabria (-86 thousand), Messina (-94 thousand), Lecce (-104 thousand) and Naples (-137 thousand). Of all the 38 provincial realities in the South, only two have a positive balance: they are Ragusa (+8 thousand) and Cagliari (+10 thousand).

Subscribe to the newsletter

