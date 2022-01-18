The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haa’pai submarine volcano in Tonga caused a massive tsunami in the Pacific Ocean last Saturday (15). The phenomenon left two dead in Peru, another three in Tonga and was felt even in Alaska.

With only 100,000 inhabitants, Tonga is a country in Oceania and is located in the center of a region with strong seismic activity, the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is 40,000 km long and has at least 450 active volcanoes.

+ All residences on one of the islands of Tonga are destroyed; disaster accounts for 3 deaths

+ Main island of Tonga suffers significant damage after volcanic eruption

Due to communication difficulties with Tonga, there is still little information about deaths, injuries and the situation in the country. Tsunami warnings were issued in several countries, such as the United States, Chile, Peru and Japan.

Some photos and videos of the natural disaster were shared on social media:

Wow! A violent underwater volcano erupted on the Pacific nation of Tonga on Friday. Followed by a shockwave, tsunami & volcanic ash turning day into night. pic.twitter.com/U6krsjwoDR — Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@cwebbonline) January 15, 2022

Tonga is still largely cut off from the world after a volcano erupted this weekend. Ash has contaminated water supplies and covered airport runways, delaying aid. Tsunami waves up to 49 feet high destroyed all houses on one of its islands. At least 3 people are confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/HYTyP3cesN — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 18, 2022

