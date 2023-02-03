It is not science fiction. On November 1, 1755, a tsunami flooded a large part of the city of Cádiz and its province. The tsunami, which left at least 2,000 dead in Spain, came from the earthquake that occurred in Lisbon, more than 550 kilometers away.

And the Ministry of the Interior wants to be prepared for any contingency. For this reason, the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies, dependent on the department headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has published a technical guide with the signaling system that all Spanish Public Administrations must use to notify the population about the routes. safe evacuation in the event of a tsunami.

The need to establish a common signaling system is one of the first initiatives adopted for the implementation of the State Tsunami Plan approved in 2021. The chosen signaling follows the UNE-EN ISO 7010:2020 standard, which is the most widely used internationally, « with the aim that the citizens of any country can easily identify the evacuation routes and safe areas, “as explained this Friday Interior.

After the approval of this guide from the National Civil Protection Council, now it will be the competent administrations in each territory that must put up the signs. The instructions are precise: the posters must appear in the official languages ​​of each community, in addition to recommending the use of a version in English or in any other majority language among the resident population.

In addition, the Signaling Plan establishes a series of criteria that Public Administrations must take into account for its implementation, such as its “most suitable location, optimum visibility and good accessibility”.

86% of the coastline



The Ministry of the Interior took advantage of the presentation of the guide and the signage to remind that the entire Spanish coast is exposed to the risk of tsunamis, “but especially vulnerable” are the communities of Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Galicia, the Balearic Islands, Region of Murcia, Ceuta and Melilla. “These Autonomous Communities and Cities add up to a total of 6,846 km of coastline, 86.49% of the total 7,905 km,” explained Civil Protection.

Spain has had a State Tsunami Plan since May 2021. This plan, which is integrated into the General State Plan for Civil Protection Emergencies (PLEGEM), creates an anticipation and early warning system that allows warning of the imminence of this type both to civil protection authorities and public emergency services as well as to citizens so that they can put self-protection protocols into practice, with special attention to the most vulnerable people.

The National Tsunami Alert System (SINAM) is a unique and coordinated system capable of early detection of the generation of tsunamis that may affect the Spanish coasts and transmitting, in the shortest possible time, the information to the competent bodies in matters of Civil Protection of potentially affected territorial areas.

SINAM draws on the information compiled by the National Seismic Network; the network of REDMAR tide gauges of Puertos del Estado; the detection systems of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, as well as the other marine detection systems of the different public administrations and other international centers.

In addition, the alert system for mobile devices, ES-Alert, can currently also be used, through which the State and Autonomous Community Emergency Centers can send alert messages in serious situations directly to the mobile phones that are found in previously identified areas.