A magnitude 6.6 earthquake recorded today in the Pacific south of Japan caused the activation of a tsunami warning in the Izu Islands, south of Tokyo.

The earthquake occurred at 11:00 a.m. local time on Thursday (2:00 GMT) about 10 kilometers deep under the seabed and south of the Izu archipelago, which belongs to the Tokyo prefecture, according to the Agency. Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

This same organization issued an alert due to the forecast that a one-meter-high tsunami would occur in that chain of islands starting about 30 minutes after the earthquake, and urged the population to leave all coastal areas, although it also noted that no significant “risks of damage” are foreseen in them.

The Executive spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, asked the local population to “exercise caution and remain calm,” and pointed out that the Government is monitoring the situation, at a press conference.

According to the JMA, the tsunami could reach around 11:50 (2:50 GMT) the island of Hachijojima (about 290 kilometers south of Tokyo), the southernmost among the main islands of the Izu archipelago and with a population of about 8,000 inhabitants.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also warned of the risk of slight rises in sea level, around 0.2 meters, along much of the country’s Pacific coast, as a result of the earthquake.

EFE

