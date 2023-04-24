Monday, April 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tsunami alert in New Zealand after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2023
in World
0
Tsunami alert in New Zealand after magnitude 7.3 earthquake


close

Shaking

Shaking. Reference image.

Shaking. Reference image.

The earthquake shook the islands of Kermadec on Monday.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake It shook the Kermadec Islands, a New Zealand archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, on Monday, without the authorities having reported damage or victims so far.

(Read: Are you afraid of earthquakes? The place in the country where you can “feel” one of magnitude 9)

The United States Geological Service, which records seismic activity around the world, indicated that the earthquake occurred at 12:41 local time (0041 GMT) and was located 33 kilometers deep.

The closest towns to the epicenter of the tremor are Hicks Bay, located about 910 kilometers from the quake, and the city of Whangarei, 964 kilometers away.

See also  Egypt.. A 5-magnitude earthquake in South Sinai

(Also: Why is it shaking so much? What’s behind earthquakes around the world)

After the strong tremor, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Service issued a tsunami warning and warned of the possibility of “dangerous tsunami waves” 300 kilometers from the quake’s epicenter, along the coast of the Kermadec Islands.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, are unpopulated, except for the staff at the permanently installed base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station.

(Of interest: Tremors in Bogotá: are the buildings prepared for a great earthquake?)

New Zealand sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanian tectonic plates and records some 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 are powerful enough to be felt.

EFE

STAY ON TIME

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Peru: the keys to understanding the crisis unleashed by the curfew in Lima

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Tsunami #alert #Zealand #magnitude #earthquake

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
LVMH | The luxury giant swells: The value exceeded 500 billion dollars, the first in Europe

LVMH | The luxury giant swells: The value exceeded 500 billion dollars, the first in Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result