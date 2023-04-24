Tsunami alert in New Zealand after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake It shook the Kermadec Islands, a New Zealand archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, on Monday, without the authorities having reported damage or victims so far.

The United States Geological Service, which records seismic activity around the world, indicated that the earthquake occurred at 12:41 local time (0041 GMT) and was located 33 kilometers deep.

🇳🇿 | URGENT: A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand, according to the USGS. The US Tsunami Warning System says there is a tsunami threat following the earthquake. – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) April 24, 2023

The closest towns to the epicenter of the tremor are Hicks Bay, located about 910 kilometers from the quake, and the city of Whangarei, 964 kilometers away.

After the strong tremor, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Service issued a tsunami warning and warned of the possibility of “dangerous tsunami waves” 300 kilometers from the quake’s epicenter, along the coast of the Kermadec Islands.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, are unpopulated, except for the staff at the permanently installed base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station.

New Zealand sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanian tectonic plates and records some 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 are powerful enough to be felt.

