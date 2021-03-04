After knowing the news about two earthquakes that hit New Zealand during the early morning, the authorities of Chile and Peru launched a possible tsunami alert on its coasts and they asked the citizens to evacuate in a preventive way the areas near the sea.

The first episode on the two islands of Oceania was magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale and it was located 180 km northeast of the city of Gisborne, on the North Island and had a depth of 10 km and after this a series of earthquakes of magnitudes between 4 to 6 began.

Hours later it happened a second earthquake of magnitude 8, which had its epicenter in the Kermandec Islands.

That is why the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (Shoa) established a State of Precaution after the last earthquake. As detailed by the Onemi, this means that there is a “Possibility of minor tsunami” and called on the population to “stay informed through official channels awaiting instructions.”

Being an event generated in the far field, this tsunami of 30 cm to 1 meter approx. It could be received from 01:00 on Easter Island and 04:00 on the mainland. – onemichile (@onemichile) March 4, 2021

In this sense, they specified that, “as it is an event generated in a distant field, this tsunami of 30 centimeters to 1 meter you could roughly perceive from 1 on Easter Island and 4 on the mainland ”.

In any case, the Chilean government asked citizens who live in areas near the sea to move away from the coast. In fact, many families have already left their homes and embarked on a journey to higher ground.

“In Coquimbo, where the hills are attached to the city, You can already see many people who came up with tents and sleeping bags to spend the night there“said the Chilean journalist José María del Pino.

Meanwhile, the head of the National Tsunami Warning Center of the Peruvian Navy, Lieutenant Commander Moacid Feraldo, indicated that they will carry out constant monitoring.

However, he remarked that in the event that a wave reached the Peruvian coast, it would be “very small”, since it would be 30 centimeters and it would only arrive on Friday morning.

“In the event that there may be something, we are going to do the monitoring, as they are thousands of kilometers from our coasts, if a wave arrived it would be very small, less than 30 centimeters, even less than 10 centimeters, we will to be monitoring, and would arrive from 3 or 4 in the morning (on Friday) ”, he explained.

The United States Geological Survey issued a tsunami “threat” warning for New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Fiji, the Cook Islands, the islands of Polynesia and those of American Samoa due to the possibility of a rise in waters up to one meter in coastal areas.

In addition, it issued a bulletin to maintain an alert for possible waves throughout the Hawaiian archipelago.

The New Zealand authorities urged citizens of several islands to move as far from the sea as possible “immediately” and to seek the “nearest high ground”, either by walking, running or cycling to avoid traffic jams.

DD