Vanuatu, South Pacific.- A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck late Sunday off the coast of Vanuatu, in the Peaceful, As reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which triggered a tsunami warning in the region.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 27 kilometers, about 25 kilometers from the town of Port-Olry, around 11:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT).

“There could be tsunami waves 0.3 to 1 meter above tidal level on some Vanuatu coastlines,” said the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Vanuatu is part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide, and experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

In November, the Solomon Islands, a nearby island nation to the north of Vanuatu, was struck by a strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake, although no serious injuries or major structural damage were reported.

Eyewitnesses reported violent shaking that hurled objects to the ground and knocked out power in parts of the capital, Honiara.

coastal regions Vanuatu and nearby Papua New Guinea they were put on alert for tsunami waves of up to 30 centimeters (12 inches).