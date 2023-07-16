Sunday, July 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tsunami alert after magnitude 7.4 quake hits Alaska Peninsula

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in World
0
Tsunami alert after magnitude 7.4 quake hits Alaska Peninsula

Close


Close

Tsunami in New Zealand

There is a tsunami warning in Alaska (reference image).

Photo:

AFP / DAVID ROWLAND

There is a tsunami warning in Alaska (reference image).

This Sunday an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 was registered, of little depth.

He United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued a tsunami alert for some areas of the US state of Alaska after registering this Sunday a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, shallow.

The earthquake occurred at 6:48 GMT on the high seas, at a depth of 21 kilometers in the Alaska Peninsula, the USGS said.

News in development…

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Afghan security forces kill ISIS leader

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tsunami #alert #magnitude #quake #hits #Alaska #Peninsula

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
FE | DS Penske through thick and thin

FE | DS Penske through thick and thin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result