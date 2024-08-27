Naruto It is a long saga full of characters appreciated by fans. In particular, the heroes of the Leaf Village are loved. Even the world of cosplay does not forget them, as demonstrated by this example Tsunade Cosplay made by sachi_mokiin video version complete with ballet.

Tsunade is a ninja of the Leaf Village and one of the Hokages who leads the ninja. She is known for her passion for gambling and alcohol, but she is also a great warrior and is always available for others when needed.