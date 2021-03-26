Just when you think you saw it all, it appears Pamela jiles, a journalist who became a politician in chili who is remembered for running like Naruto after a bill was passed to address the emergency COVID-19 in the South American country.

Now, Pamela jiles, in a moment that you may not imagine, it could become the next president of Chile, or as we want to explain it, a Hokage of Naruto. And how would i say Sandy SpongeBob SquarePants, we don’t say it, the polls say it.

The Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics shows in a telephone survey that Pamela jiles is in the preference of the electorate of chili. If those numbers hold up, this journalist-turned-politician could be something of a Tsunade, just like you saw it in Naruto.

It is worth noting that it would be a major change in the policy of chili because the current president has a major disapproval and Pamela jiles perhaps it is going a different path than the electorate wants. Will she be a worthy representative for fans of Naruto?

Pamela Jiles is a fan of Naruto

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that Pamela jiles, who is recognized as the following Hokage from Chile, has declared himself a fan of Naruto. For this reason, anime fans feel rooted in it – in some way. Be careful, it is impossible to generalize, but it has its fans.

Now, the next elections to elect the next president of Chile will be held on November 21, so there is a lot of time left and everything can change from one day to the next. Could it really be that a fan of Naruto become president of this South American nation?

What do you think of this scenario? Do you think Pamela Jiles becomes a kind of Hokage for Chileans? We would also like to know if you are a fan of Naruto.

