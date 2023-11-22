TYPE-MOON And Aniplex have revealed the Western release window for the visual novel Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. The title will be available during summer 2024 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The company has announced that it will release a physical Limited Edition at the price of $79.99 (approximately €74). The digital editions will be revealed in the future.

We leave you now with a new trailer for the visual novel, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon – Trailer #2

Source: TYPE-MOON, Aniplex Street Gematsu