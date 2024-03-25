Aniplex And TYPE-MOON announce that the visual novel Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon will launch in the West next June 27on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The physical editions are currently only planned for the United States and Canada, it is not yet clear whether pre-orders will also be made available for Europe. The title is already available in Japan from August 26, 2021.

The plot of the visual novel

Seriously injured at a young age, Shiki Tohno he was practically exiled to the home of a distant relative, where he lived a quiet life until one day the news of his father's death arrived Makihisa.

Shiki returns home and finds his sister there Akiha, who inherited his father's place, who lives with two maids. There he begins a new chapter as the eldest son of the illustrious Tohno family, discovering that the life of luxury does not appeal to him.

As the days pass, familiar images from the past awaken fragmented memories. Then, one day, he passes by a human-like monster… Thus begins the famous story of Tsukihime, first created in 1999 as an indie visual novel. The masterpiece is reworked and told after twenty long years.

