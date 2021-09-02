When it comes to hardware, Nintendo Switch continues to do its thing just over a month for the OLED Switch.

Again, as we usually do every Thursday, we review the Japan top seller, thanks to the data provided by the Famitsu magazine, and transferred by the Gematsu portal. The figures belong to the data obtained in the week of August 23 to 29 in physical format.

It is a very popular visual novel in JapanReviewing the hardware first, make a strong debut Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, a visual novel that is the first title in the series of remakes that are making a very popular saga in Japan. It is available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch and between the two systems it has reaped about 140,000 units sold. No More Heroes 3 launches with a discreet 8,000 units. You can see the Top Ten below.

Game sales (accumulated total)

[NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 72,237 (New) [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 66,171 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,671 (2,788,621) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,838 (4,009,933) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,860 (2,153,053) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,023 (2,348,554) [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Battle Royale !! (Konami, 12/08/21) – 9,491 (122,530) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 8,536 (4,397,935) [NSW] No More Heroes III (Marvelous, 08/27/21) – 7,951 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,499 (4,120,436)

When it comes to consoles, we could almost do a template every week, because Nintendo Switch continues with an unbreakable rhythm and has put more than 63,000 units in Japanese homes. The saga is followed by PS5, which exceeds 20,000 consoles between its two formats, while Xbox Series narrowly surpasses 5,000.

Console sales (accumulated total)

Switch – 52,488 (16,959,653) Switch Lite – 10,766 (4,030,951) PlayStation 5 – 17,852 (831,841) Xbox Series X – 2,848 (56,941) Xbox Series S – 2,821 (26,355) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,302 (163,740) PlayStation 4 – 2,067 (7,805,991) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 509 (1,171,305)

