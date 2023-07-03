during theAnime Expo 2023 from last weekend, aniplex And TYPE-MOON have announced the arrival in the West of Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. The title will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch from 2024.

In Japan it exceeded the threshold of 300,000 copies sold in 2021. At home, the title was distributed with a CERO Z rating, equivalent to our PEGI 18. More details will be announced in the future.

Source: aniplex Street Gematsu