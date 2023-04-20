J-POP Manga announces that the single volume Nude Model Of Tsubasa Yamaguchi will launch bundled with volume 13 of Blue period plus a special collectible shikishi created by the artist especially for Italian fans.

Available from May 2nd, the Nude Model collection of short stories also includes the legendary one-shot that inspired the Blue Period himself. More information is available below.

J-POP Manga features Tsubasa Yamaguchi’s Nude Model

An unmissable novelty for all Blue Period fans arrives in Italy! Available bundled with Blue Period 13 (and an exclusive gadget) the collection of short stories that inspired the creation of the series

Milan, 20 April 2023 — J-POP Manga brings to Italy a must-have for all fans of the successful seinen Blue period! It will be presented to Naples Comicon and the collection of short stories will arrive in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting May 2nd Nude Model by Tsubasa Yamaguchi in a special pack containing volume 13 of Blue Period and a collector’s gadget: one shikishi exclusive created especially by the artist for Italy! After the award-winning art series, which also recently became an anime, Tsubasa Yamaguchi shows her talent in the short form with a collection with a more mature character that also includes the legendary one-shot that inspired the Blue Period itself.

A boy willing to do anything to serve penance for a lost bet… even posing naked for the paintings of his cold and detached classmate Natsume! A medical resident tries to overcome her blood phobia by frequenting a nightclub populated by vampires. An avid collector of porn videos and magazines understands firsthand what it means to be sexually exploited by someone. Short stories with strong and unsettling colors from one of the most interesting names of the new generation.

The bundle of Nude Model and Blue Period 13 will be available, in advance of the release of the single volumes, at the J-POP Manga stand during the days of Napoli Comicon and in the bookshop, comic shop and in all online stores starting from May 2nd!