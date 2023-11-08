The entity will have until November 17th to present a new proposal; other meetings with the categories will be scheduled

O TST (Superior Labor Court) rejected the proposal presented by CNSaúde (National Health Confederation) to implement the national floor for nursing professionals in the private sector. The decision was taken on Tuesday (7.Nov.2023) in unilateral negotiation. Here’s the complete of the court statement (PDF – 1MB).

A new proposal, which will be sent to the TST for analysis, should be presented on November 17th. New meetings will be scheduled with the categories. The document presented this Tuesday (Nov 7) will not be taken to the workers.

The vice-president of the TST, minister Aloysio Corrêa da Veiga, stated that CNSaúde demonstrated willingness and commitment to seek alternatives to build a beneficial solution for workers.

In publication of part of the text of the proposal in the Instagram of the district deputy Jorge Vianna (PSD), the entity suggests:

immediate payment of 20% of the nursing minimum and the addition of new percentages every 6 months;

payment of 24 to 36 months of salaries in installments;

do not apply any salary adjustment while the installment payment continues.

At duststagJorge Vianna, who is linked to the nurses’ cause and chairs the Health Commission of Unale (National Union of State Legislators and Legislators), asked the unions to deny the proposal, which he said was a “indecency”.

O Power360 contacted CNSaúde to obtain the full document, however, there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

NURSING FLOOR

According to the law 14,434 of 2022, which establishes the national minimum salary for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives, both public and private establishments must pay nurses the minimum wage of R$4,750. For nursing technicians, the minimum price is R$3,325, and for nursing assistants and midwives, R$2,375.

In July, CNSaúde questioned the rule in the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The confederation was responsible for filing with the Court the action that questions the constitutionality of the law that allows the payment of the minimum wage. In September, the President of the Supreme Court, Minister Roberto Barroso, approved the action for trial.

In May, the magistrate released the payment of the national nursing minimum after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned the opening of a special credit of R$7.3 billion to pay the minimum wage.

The minister’s decision is preliminary in nature. Now, the Court must judge the merits of the action filed by CNSaúde that requests the unconstitutionality of the law that establishes the payment of the minimum wage.

Read more on the subject: