Minister Kátia Arruda considered CLT and said that decision has already been adopted in other countries, such as Uruguay and Chile

The 6th Class of TST (Superior Labor Court) recognized that there is a labor relationship between the delivery Rappi and a delivery man.

In the decision, released on September 13, the rapporteur, Minister Kátia Magalhães Arruda, noted the “existence of employment relationship between the parties”, based on the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). The judge also mentioned that the decision is already valid in other countries, such as Australia, Belgium, Uruguay, Germany and Chile. Here’s the complete of the opinion (PDF – 625 kB).

Magalhães says that for work carried out through a digital platform to be considered occasional, it is essential that the function is carried out “as a consequence of uncertain or unforeseen circumstances”. Otherwise, the work is provided as a result of scenarios that could be foreseen when contracting by the parties involved and who previously agreed to this.

The minister cites Article 6 of the CLT, reinforcing that “there is no distinction between work carried out at the employer’s establishment, work carried out at the employee’s home and work carried out remotely, as long as the assumptions of the employment relationship are characterized”.

“It is important to note, furthermore, that the possibility for the worker to link to more than one digital platform to carry out the same activity or to carry out another economic activity, in parallel with the provision of services through applications, does not eliminate legal subordination, since that exclusivity is not a requirement of the employment relationship, nor of legal subordination”he said.

Rappi was created in August 2015 in Bogotá, Colombia. In 2017, the company had already started operations in Brazil. The following year, the startup became a unicorn company – reaching a valuation of US$ 1 billion without having a presence on the Stock Exchange. The company serves 140 municipalities and 24 states.

O Power360 He tried to contact Rappi by email, but received no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.