The Minister of the Superior Labor Court (TST) Maria Cristina Peduzzi decided today (16) that a minimum of 90% of pilots and flight attendants in service must be guaranteed during the category strike scheduled to start on Monday (19). The decision was motivated by an action by the National Union of Airline Companies (Snea).

In the decision, the minister denied the recognition of the abusiveness of the serious, but determined that a minimum percentage of aeronauts in service should be maintained.

“The urgency of the measure is configured by the very essentiality of the services, as well as by the realization that the future strike has the ability to generate serious impacts on society, notably for being approved in a period of increased demand in the public air transport sector”, he said. Peduzzi.

The injunction also ensures that the National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) will not be able to prevent workers from fulfilling their journey and interdict roads.

Yesterday (15), the union of aeronauts announced that the strike will start next Monday (19) and will be for an indefinite period. The stoppage will always take place from 6:00 am to 8:00 am, at the airports of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza.

The aeronauts claim recovery of inflationary losses, in addition to a real gain in wages and benefits. The category union argues that the high prices of airline tickets have generated increasing profits for companies.

Professionals in the airline industry also claim improvements in working conditions for the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, such as the definition of the start times for breaks and the prohibition of changes to them, in addition to compliance with the existing limits on time on the ground between stages of flights.