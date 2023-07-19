Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

07/18/2023 – 22:00

The ministers of the First Panel of the Superior Labor Court condemned the factory in Campina Grande (PB) of the company Alpargatas SA for not giving an employee the break for thermal recovery provided for in an ordinance of the Ministry of Labor. According to the TST, the employee was entitled to a 20-minute break every 1:40 hours of work, due to the excessive heat to which he was exposed during his workday. The company would not have given this break.

The worker reported, in the action, that he worked inside a mill, in an artificially hot environment, throughout his workday between the years 2016 to 2020, and did not have the due break.

The TST points out that the suppression of the interval was a ‘direct and literal violation of art. 7.º, XXII, of the Federal Constitution’ – workers have the right to ‘reduce the risks inherent to work, through health, hygiene and safety norms’. Therefore, it condemned the company to pay overtime for the period of breaks not granted.

According to the document, the Court already has settled case law that, if the employee is exposed to excessive heat in accordance with what is provided for in Annex 3 of NR-15 of Ordinance No. 3.214/78 of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, ‘non-observance of the interval for thermal recovery leads to the payment of the corresponding period as overtime’.

The payment, however, was limited to the period until December 8, 2019, when the rule was changed by Ordinance SEPRT 1,359/2019, which no longer provides for the interval.

Lawyer Matheus Corrêa da Veiga, specialist in Labor Law and partner at Corrêa da Veiga Advogados, who represents the worker in this case, stated that this is just one of the countless ‘cases that have been going to court for a long time now’.

“The company should have adapted to the norm and granted the break, but it never obeyed the law”, said the lawyer. “Now you are suffering the consequences.”

Matheus Corrêa da Veiga stated that the value of each of these lawsuits is between R$ 20,000 and R$ 50,000 and that ‘the sum of all of them causes a relevant impact’ for the company. ‘These are significant values ​​for the worker, who earns little more than the minimum wage.’

The lawyer criticized the repeal of the thermal recovery interval requirement. “The regulation change, which took place in 2019, is harmful to the worker and we hope to be reviewed. The so-called thermal break is a health issue, especially in places like the one where the factory is located”, he declared.

WITH THE WORD, ALPARGATAS SA

The Estadão report contacted Alpargatas SA through the channels shown on the company’s website, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article. Space is available for your manifestation























