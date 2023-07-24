Three pairs of F-16 aircraft of the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition violated the airspace in the Al-Tanf region in Syria six times. Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the Syrian Arab Republic, said on July 23 that Russian pilots prevented a coalition-launched drone from colliding with VKS aircraft in the Al-Bab area.

“In the ET-TANF area, through which international air routes pass, six violations of Syrian airspace were once again recorded by three pairs of coalition F-16 fighters,” he said at a briefing.

He also clarified that the Russian pilots recorded the impact of the guidance systems of the MQ-9 coalition drone, which led to the automatic operation of the airborne defense systems. At the same time, Gurinov noted the professionalism of the Russian pilots, who managed to take the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision with coalition unmanned aerial vehicles.

A day earlier, Gurinov said that the international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States recorded 14 cases of violations of the deconflict protocols of December 9, 2019 per day, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

On July 20, in Syria, the impact of the guidance systems of F-16 fighter jets of the US-led coalition against the aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation was recorded. In addition, coalition drones violated deconfliction protocols 12 times.

Five more violations of Syrian airspace by fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the US-led international coalition were registered on July 15. Such incidents create the prerequisites for accidents involving civilian ships making regular flights, Gurinov noted.