The Russian military in Syria during the day recorded nine violations of the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic by aircraft of the US-led “international anti-terrorist coalition”. This was announced on Tuesday, July 11, by Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, during a briefing.

According to him, cases of violation of the deconfliction mechanism were associated with the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the coalition. In eight cases, this was an area with closed airspace for joint Russian-Syrian exercises.

In total, during the joint Russian-Syrian exercises, 55 unconflicted UAV flights of the US-led coalition were recorded. TsPVS also recorded ten dangerous encounters between UAVs and Russian aircraft, as well as four cases of impact of their guidance systems, which led to the automatic operation of the onboard defense systems of the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Earlier, on July 9, 12 US violations of deconfliction protocols were recorded in Syria in the skies over Syria. Eight of them occurred in an area closed to flights due to Russian and SAR exercises. Gurinov stressed that the airspace continues to be violated in other regions of the Arab state.

On July 7, the military department reported that due to the approach of drones of the US-led “international anti-terrorist coalition” in Syria, on-board defense systems worked on Russian aircraft, and false thermal targets were shot.

On July 6, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said that the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition in Syria violated deconfliction protocols nine times in the past 24 hours in an area closed to flights in connection with the exercises of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force.