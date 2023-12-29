He kills a woman, they give him the TSO and now he goes home free

He returned home amid protests and concern from his neighbors. Claudio Longo45 years old, who on December 13th murdered a woman, injured three other neighbors and his own father. Once the Tso period was over, the mandatory health treatment to which Longo was subjected for two weeks, no precautionary measures were applied to him and the suspect is free, entrusted to his family.

A situation that has caused quite a stir in Via Grecia, in the Capo di Campofelice district of Roccella (Palermo), where the death of Francesca Chiavetta, known to all as Franca, 80 years old, fatally wounded and died on 14 December, is still being mourned. . The attack occurred during a moment of agitation on the part of the forty-five-year-old, suffering from a psychiatric pathology and subjected to therapies that are not always effective: just over two weeks ago, in fact, he violently struck everyone who happened to be near him, with the apparent motivation of conflicts for condominium reasons, but in truth due to the inability to control himself. His father, who intervened to restrain him, was also attacked and injured. “We feel anguish and anger – say the neighbors -. We feel in danger and no one takes care of our safety. We can't understand“. Longo is assisted by the lawyer Salvatore Pirrone and returned to the family home on Wednesday, but the news only became known today.

