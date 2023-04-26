Home page politics

From: Catherine Brown

Split

TSMC employee Jim Ho in front of the microchip giant’s Hsinchu office. © Kathrin Braun

The conflict between China and Taiwan is getting worse and worse. Experts believe that whether Beijing will actually attack depends on TSMC – the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer. Jim Ho works for the microchip giant. For him, the company is the protective shield of the island state.

Hsinchu – Only 180 kilometers of Pacific Ocean separate the Taiwanese city of Hsinchu from the east coast of China. The strait, known as the Taiwan Strait, is Beijing’s threatening backdrop. Taiwan’s defense ministry reported Chinese jets in the street again that day. 21 pieces – east of the center line, which is considered the unofficial sea border. This doesn’t cause any excitement in the island state, which has long since become accustomed to Beijing’s provocations. Jim Ho, 50, is also relaxed. In his white E-Volvo, he dashes through the “Hsinchu Science Park”. The streets of the technology park are empty, it’s Sunday. Ho stops in front of a colossus of steel and glass. “I’ve been working here for 24 years,” says the engineer.

Jim Ho is one of the bright minds at TSMC, Taiwan’s microchip giant. Maybe TSMC is one reason why China’s fighter jets don’t spread fear. The company is the world’s number one microchip manufacturer. The annual turnover in 2021 was almost 50 billion euros. “Our chips are in most smartphones, computers, even in this car,” says Ho proudly.

TSMC produces more than half of all semiconductors installed worldwide

Microchips are the central building blocks of all digital devices. Without them not even a coffee maker would work. And the smaller the chip, the stronger the performance of the device. “This is where we produce the 3-nanometer microchips,” says Ho, pointing to one of the eight TSMC factories in the park. “These are the smallest currently available.” Three nanometers are just three millionths of a millimeter. This technology has only been on the market for a few weeks. “But we are already working on even smaller, 2-nanometer chips.” If everything goes smoothly, Jim Ho and his colleagues will be ready by 2025. For comparison: An atom is just 0.1 nanometers in size.

The main component of microchips is the semiconductor silicon. The latest chips are needed for highly complex technologies such as artificial intelligence and self-driving cars. TSMC controls 90 percent of the global market here. But the company is also a leader in older, larger semiconductor categories. Overall, about every second microchip is manufactured by TSMC. “The modern world would be inconceivable without semiconductors,” says Peter Fintl, chip expert at the technology consultancy Capgemini Engineering. Should production in Taiwan stop, it would plunge the world into a deep crisis – including China. That’s why TSMC is also called “Silicon Shield”, a kind of protective shield against attacks. “I think there’s something to that theory,” says Fintl. “Because TSMC is also systemically important for Beijing.”

Then the whole world would be involved. That would be an incredible risk for China.

Jim Ho parks in front of the company’s office. “Morris Chang” is engraved on a plaque in honor of the now 91-year-old TSMC founder. On other days, shuttle buses drive around 40,000 workers from factory to factory, and children play in the TSMC kindergarten. Ho’s daughter was there too. At the nearby university, students take a break in an American burger shop, and on sunny days employees use the company pool.

There is no work today, the park is as good as empty. Ho wears sunglasses and gym clothes, walks to the main building. “I like working here,” he says. “The company offers a good salary and other programs so that we can live a better than average life.” Of course, the work is not easy, says Ho. He is one of only 500 engineers who work on the development of the microchips. “But we always learn from each other and solve difficult problems together. I believe this is the most important factor that makes TSMC the best-in-class semiconductor company today.”

Microchip expert: China cannot simply take over TSMC

It is unclear what plans China would have in the event of an invasion with the semiconductor stronghold. “There is a lot of discussion about whether China could gain access to Taiwan’s important microchip industry,” says Julia Hess, an expert on technology and geopolitics at the Stiftung Neue responsibility. “But it doesn’t work that easily: The microchip value chain is extremely fragmented.” Microchips cannot be taken over like raw materials, Taiwan is dependent on chemicals and materials from Europe, Japan and the USA for semiconductor production. It would also be unclear how the employees would react in the event of an invasion. “Your expertise is necessary for the production of the microchips.”

For Jim Ho, the answer is clear. “Of course we wouldn’t want to work for a country like China,” he says. “We value our freedom, our democracy.” He himself does not believe in an attack. “Then the whole world would be involved. That would be an incredible risk for China. And it would only be logical that other countries would also try to avoid that.” Ho is in almost daily contact with suppliers from countries like Japan and Germany. “Without these relationships, production cannot function.” Of course, TSMC has contingency plans, says Ho. “We don’t build factories in Japan and the United States for nothing.”

Morris Chang, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) © picture alliance / dpa

Europe is also being discussed as a possible factory location. “With a TSMC location, the EU could catch up on the semiconductor market,” says Julia Hess. Although this is a step in the direction of diversification, it will still take decades to build up sufficient production capacities. Since microchips of the latest technology, i.e. five nanometers and smaller, cannot yet be manufactured in Europe, a TSMC factory in the EU will not bring security of supply either. “We will remain dependent on Taiwan.” TSMC has created an ecosystem that is “unique in this world”. “It will always be cheaper to produce and expand there.”

As Jim Ho steers out of the park, he drives past a row of futuristic skyscrapers in the Guansin district. Nowhere else in the island state is the prosperity as high as here. “Most of those who live here are TSMC employees,” says Ho. They are responsible for the success – and for protecting the company. “The key technology is in their heads.” And no country in the world has access to it.