By Sarah Wu

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC plans to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometer technology at its new $12 billion factory in the U.S. state of Arizona, but the plans are not yet completely finalized, said Morris Chang, founder of the company, this Monday.

Last year, Reuters reported that TSMC had plans to build more chip factories in Arizona, including discussions for the company’s next factory to potentially have the capacity to produce chips with 3-nanometer technology. The model compares to the slower and less efficient 5-nanometer chips that will be manufactured when the facility starts production.

Chang, speaking to reporters in Taipei after returning from the APEC summit in Thailand, said the 3-nanometer chip factory would be located in the same Arizona location as the 5-nanometer production facility.

“Three nanometers, TSMC now has a plan, but it’s not fully finalized,” said Chang, who retired from TSMC but remains influential in the company and the broader chip industry.

“It’s almost finished – same location in Arizona, phase two. Five nanometers is phase one, 3 nanometers is phase two.”

TSMC, Asia’s most valuable listed company, had no comment on the matter, only referring to its statement earlier this month that it was building a site for a potential second factory in Arizona but had not reached a final decision.

The company is hosting a ceremony in Arizona on Dec. 6. Chang said she will be in attendance, along with TSMC’s customers and suppliers and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Chang added that US President Joe Biden has also been invited, but he does not know if he will attend.