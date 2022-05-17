As reported by the Corriere della Sera, of the “representatives of Taiwan“they contacted the Italian government about the construction of a new one microchip factory in Europe. According to the sources, Italy it is the only territory left in contention together with Germany.

The investment, by Tsmc (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), should be similar to the one already underway in Japan and Arizona (USA). The reasons behind this type of investment are clear: to redistribute production plants, shorten distribution chains and limit the risks of supply stoppages, as has happened in recent years following the pandemic.

Germany and Italy these are the two choices for a new factory in the European Union as they are, respectively, the first and second manufacturing country in Europe as indicated by Corriere della Sera. Italy can offer an area – between Lombardy and Veneto – where there is great demand for semiconductors. There are also many university centers from which to attract employees and talents, all at a lower cost than in Germany. Furthermore, it is an area with less competition in the microchip industry. The investment should amount to ten billion euros, with the creation of at least 3,000 direct jobs.

Obviously for the moment there are no certainties on the arrival of Tsmc in Italy. There is still no agreement on various key details: Tsmc asks for a high share of the investment in Europe. Italy and Germany may have to invest five billion euros to convince the Taiwanese group to choose the territory for the factory. However, there are possible conflicts with the Brussels rules related to subsidies, which claim that the projects are “first of their kind”. Tsmc may want to produce 10-20nm chips, rather than the more modern 2-5nm chips.

We will have to understand how the negotiations will continue.

