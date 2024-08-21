Chihuahua.- The president of the State Judicial Branch, Myriam Hernández, He expressed the support of the state body to the members of the Federal Judicial Branch, in light of the proposals of the Reform that is promoted by the National Executive through the legislators.

He explained that his position is not against revising the legislation that governs the Judiciary, since it is always necessary to update it, but this cannot be done at the expense of the independence of the branches of the Union.

He mentioned that the reform The current proposal is far from guaranteeing the separation of powers and undermines the administration of justice in the country.

