The Greek, for the first time at a Grand Slam without his father-coach, yields to the Swiss 128 in the world. Clear course for Serbian
The news of the evening at the US Open is the elimination of Stefanos Tsitsipas who, after retiring his father coach Apostolos, doesn’t seem to be doing too well. The Greek, seeded number 7, lost in a sensational way against the Swiss Dominic Stricker, who obtained his fifth consecutive victory in New York after starting from the qualifiers. Tsitsipas loses the first set 7-5 and then wins two tie-breaks, putting himself in an advantage position. The fourth set also goes to the tie-break, but the music changes. Tsitsi had had the opportunity to serve for the match in the ninth game, but Stricker was not only able to come back, but in the tie-break he didn’t even concede a match point, materializing on the second set ball. The Greek completely dissolved in the decisive partial, quickly going down 3-0. Stefanos will have a break point to get out of the abyss in the last game, but Stricker turns everything upside down and closes 6-3, giving himself a dream day.
DJOKOVIC FORWARD
As new number 1 in the world Djokovic does not betray even in the second round of the US Open. The Serbian beats Zapata and goes on in the tournament, without ever risking. The Spaniard’s resistance was only in the first set, which lasted 49 minutes. The number 76 in the world also has two break points in the second game, canceled by Nole who then flies, breaking serve in the fifth game. After 6-4 for the Serbian multiple champion, the match is practically over. Novak scores 6 consecutive games after losing the first game of the second set, devastating his opponent with replies. The match could turn around for Zapata at the beginning of the third set: Djoker annuls two break points, is reached and then spreads with another 5 games in a row. After this 6-4 6-1 6-1, in the third round Nole will face Djere (seeded number 32) in the Serbian derby.
