The news of the evening at the US Open is the elimination of Stefanos Tsitsipas who, after retiring his father coach Apostolos, doesn’t seem to be doing too well. The Greek, seeded number 7, lost in a sensational way against the Swiss Dominic Stricker, who obtained his fifth consecutive victory in New York after starting from the qualifiers. Tsitsipas loses the first set 7-5 and then wins two tie-breaks, putting himself in an advantage position. The fourth set also goes to the tie-break, but the music changes. Tsitsi had had the opportunity to serve for the match in the ninth game, but Stricker was not only able to come back, but in the tie-break he didn’t even concede a match point, materializing on the second set ball. The Greek completely dissolved in the decisive partial, quickly going down 3-0. Stefanos will have a break point to get out of the abyss in the last game, but Stricker turns everything upside down and closes 6-3, giving himself a dream day.