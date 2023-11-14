The first match of the second day of the Green Group between Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas lasts 17 minutes: the Greek in fact he retires amidst the boos at 2-1 for Rune (without a break), confirming the rumors from the day before that he was suffering from back pain and for which he had undergone an x-ray on Saturday, on the eve of his debut with Sinner. Beyond the disappointment of the public, who found themselves practically without the afternoon singles match perhaps with a ticket paid for hundreds of euros and for whom the hastily put together exhibition between the two reserves Hurkacz and Fritz certainly cannot be enough ( evidently forewarned), the Greek’s behavior is questionable to say the least, even if it was rightly his right to try: in this way he prevents Hurkacz, his substitute (who will be Djokovic’s opponent in the last match of the group, Thursday), from playing a place in the semi-finals, decisively altering the fate of the group.