Monte Carlo will have a new winner, since the two finalists of this edition, Tsitsipas and Rublev, will play the final of the tournament for the first time. Rublev and Tsitsipas have already met six times and their balance is 3-3, which will break the tie on the track Rainiero III. On the ground they are 1-1, all very even between two tennis players looking for their first big trophy. In Rublev’s case, in his first category final. The Greek has already played two (Montreal 2018 and Madrid 2019. Nadal, who fell in the quarterfinals against Rubelv, remains for the moment with eleven victories at this venue.

Monte Carlo Masters schedule: What time is the final?

The 2021 Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 title match will be played from 14:30 on the Rainier III court. Rublev defeated Caruso in his debut, then left two Spaniards out (Bautista and the aforementioned Nadal) while in the semifinals he beat Ruud. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, beat Karatsev, Garin, Davidovich (who retired due to injury after a set) and Evans during the week. Both have at stake inscribing their name for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Television: Where to see the final of the Monte Carlo Masters?

Movistar Deportes will broadcast the event live and in its entirety. Certain matches, such as the final in this case, can also be seen in #Vamos. The narratives will be provided by their regular commentators and the meetings can be followed through their platform. There will be no audience in the stands.

Internet: Where to follow the Monte Carlo Masters online?

In As you can also follow a wide coverage of the tournament, with direct from the main matches. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most impressive images of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the games are finished.