Paris (AFP)

The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was recently crowned the Mexican Los Cabos Tennis Tournament, rose to fourth place in the world rankings of the Professional Players Association.

There has been no change in the first three places, as the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is still in the lead after winning the Wimbledon title, the third of the four Grand Slams, at the expense of his runner-up in the tournament and the Serbian arrangement Novak Djokovic, and the Russian Daniel Medvedev ranks third.

Dutchman Talon Khrekspur advanced 11 ranks to 27th place, while Argentine Sebastian Paes, crowned the Austrian Kitzbuhel tournament title, and his runner-up, owner of the land, Dominic Tim, rose to the 30th and 32nd ranks, respectively.

On the other hand, Australian Nick Kyrgios fell to 57th after losing 500 points due to losing his title in the Washington tournament, where he won a year ago.

Professional rating:

1- Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 9225 points

2- Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 8795

3- Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 6330

4- Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 5090 (+1)

5. Kasper Rudd (Norway) 4985 (-1)

6- Holger Rohne (Denmark) 4825

7- Andrey Rublev (Russia) 4,595

8- Yannick Sener (Italy) 3815

9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3605

10- Frances Tiafoe (United States) 3085