Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The organizers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi announced the return of Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked third in the world, to the UAE capital to participate in the tournament in its fourteenth session, which will be held from 16 to 18 December, to join the elite participants in the tournament.

Thus, Tsitsipas, who previously reached the final of the French Open in 2021, is the latest name to be announced in the tournament this week among a group of top tennis stars, who are competing in the men’s category at the International Tennis Center in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

The Greek star had participated for the first time in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in 2019, where he played an exceptional final match in which he lost to Rafael Nadal by 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (3), and he is seeking to snatch the title In his second participation to enrich his balance, which holds nine titles in the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Commenting on the matter, Tsitsipas said: “My participation in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in 2019 was an amazing experience, especially with the huge support the fans showed me. This is the time to win the title.

Testipas reached number three in the ATP world rankings in August 2021, becoming the highest-ranked Greek player in the game’s history; He booked his place that season for the first time in the Grand Slam finals of the French Open, and managed to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open three times, including in 2019 and 2021 as well as this year.

John Lekrich, CEO of Flash Entertainment, said: “I would like to stress that getting the world’s top tennis players to play in Abu Dhabi is always our number one goal.

Stefanos is one of the stars of the new generation of tennis players, who are preparing to compete for the first place in the ATP rankings. He is undoubtedly one of the most promising names in the game, as his record includes many achievements and titles, although he is still 24 years old. Tsitsipas won a lot of fans when he reached the final of the tournament in 2019, and I am sure that the public will be eager to see him and enjoy his skills in the UAE capital again.”

The announcement of Tsitsipas’ participation in the tournament comes after the confirmation of the participation of world number one Carlos Alcaraz and fourth seed Casper Rudd, along with defending champion Andrey Rublev, the semi-finalist of the US Open 2022 Francis Tiafoe, and number one in Britain Cameron Nouri.

The two competitors were also announced in the women’s match on the first day of the tournament, where Anas Jaber, ranked second in the world and who reached the final in the two Grand Slam tournaments in 2022, will defend the title against Emma Radocano, winner of the American Open title in 2021 and number one. at the level of Britain.

The most prominent tennis tournament in the Arabian Gulf region returns for its 14th session this year with exciting competitions between the elite tennis stars, as well as a diverse program of entertainment, interactive activities and meetings with players.