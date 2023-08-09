Stefanos has grown up and decided to “leave the house”. Understood as a nest that sometimes becomes a prison, albeit with the best intentions. Tsitsipas, fresh off his title in Los Cabos, Mexico, the first of the season, announced that from now on the team’s head coach will no longer be Papa Apostolos but Mark Philippouissis, the former Australian pro of Greek origin who about a year had joined the team. A choice that the Greek had been pondering for a while but which with the success on the Mexican hard courts, where he was accompanied only by Philippoussis, accelerated. And to think that immediately after Roland Garros the two had separated, implying that it would once again be father Apostolos who would hold the reins of the team. In retrospect, one can imagine that it was Philippoussis himself who imposed an aut aut. He probably didn’t like too much family interference that also resulted in unedifying entr’actes like the fight in the box in Rome, with mum Julia doing coaching moving from one side of the stands to the other. Interferences that have repeatedly destabilized Stefanos, on the one hand very close to his family and brothers but often suffocated by too much attention and responsibility.