Monaco (AFP)

The Greek, Stephanos Tsetsipas, ranked fifth in the world, reached the final of the Monte Carlo tennis tournament, the second Masters tournament a thousand points, with an easy victory over Britain’s Daniel Evans, the 33rd in the world, 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and 9 minutes.

Tsetsipas, who has not lost a set in the current session, is facing the winner between Russia’s Andrei Rublev, the eighth, who eliminated Spain’s Rafael Nadal from the quarter-finals and denied him the way to his twelfth title in the emirate, and the Norwegian Kasper Rudd, seeded 27.

The tournament opens the clay court competitions for this season, after it was canceled last season due to the repercussions of the Corona virus, while Italian Fabio Fonnini was the last to win in 2019.

Tsitsipas succeeded in overthrowing Evans, who in turn achieved a huge surprise by eliminating Serbian Novak Djokovic, the world’s first in the final price, and Tsitsipas reached the semi-finals of the major tournaments three times and won the final masters tournament title for 2019.

The semi-final was his sixth in a 1,000-point Masters tournament, and the first in the emirate. This is the third successive victory for the Greek over Evans after the Dubai semi-finals and the 32nd round of the German tournament Hamburg last year.