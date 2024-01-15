Tsitsipas, the point that heats up the point at the Australian Open leaves the tennis player in disbelief

Stefanos Tsitsipas puts on a show in his debut match at the Australian Open against the lucky loser Berg (who replaced Matteo Berrettini, for the Italian champion who forfeited the first Slam of the year): the Belgian tennis player – seeded number 7 in the tournament – plays a short ball that lands in his own half of the court, but he didn't take into account the Greek champion who sprints like a sprinter and, flying over the net, smashes it, winning a point that he already seemed lost. Without invading (which would have made him lose the fifteenth).







