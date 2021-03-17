Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, first seed, beat Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday and he entered the second round of the Mexican Tennis Open, ATP 500 tournament.

Tsitsipas, fourth in the world rankings, did not give the Frenchman a chance; he broke his serve in the second game and from then on he was superior from the back of the court against an opponent with problems with his forehand shots.

Paire was never comfortable, made constant claims and committed nine double faults, which accelerated his elimination.

With 84 percent of the points won on the first serve, Tsitsipas always dominated the match; in the second round he broke the first two service turns of his rival and headed to a victory that classified him to the second round in which he will face the American John Isner on Wednesday.

“I felt good and I hope that continues game by game, it is an honor to play with the public and with so much support of the people of Mexico, “said the 22-year-old Greek

In the second round Tsitsipas will face the American John Isner, winner in his debut of the Italian Salvatore Caruso, by 6-4 and 6-3.

Dimitrov advances and Feliciano López falls in Acapulco



The Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov showed his best game in a disputed first set, from which he was superior to beat Frenchman Adrián Mannarino 6-4, 3-0 and access the round of 16 of the Mexican Tennis Open.

In the beach resort of Acapulco, Dimitrov, sixteenth in the ATP ranking, was solid with service, lectured with his elegant one-handed backhand and he had good returns to take advantage of an opponent who entered the field and achieved good points in decisive moments.

In the seventh game Dimitrov, the 2014 tournament champion, broke down and headed for victory in the opening set, escaping 15-40 in the 10th game.

For the second sleeve everything was different. Mannarino gave signs of not being well, which Grigor took advantage of to make a couple of breaks and take a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth game The Frenchman, 34 in the world rankings, withdrew, with which Dimitrov signed his pass to the stage of the best 16 in which he will face the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, winner 6-4, 6-4 of the Spanish Feliciano López

This Tuesday the Canadian Fourth seed Milos Raonic beat American Tommu Paul 7-6 (6), 6-4 and sixth seed Italian Fabio Fognini beat compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-5, 6-2.

The Acapulco Open, with a purse of one million 204,960 dollars, This Wednesday will have the round of 16 with striking matches such as that of the German Alenxander Zverev, second favorite, against the Serbian Laslo Djere and that of the Canadian Milos Raonic, fourth seed, against the German Dominik Koepfer.