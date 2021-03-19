Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, first seed, beat Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 and qualified for the semifinal of the Mexican Tennis Open, ATP-500 tournament based in the resort of Acapulco.

Auger-Aliassime, eighteenth in the ATP rankings, challenged the first seed of the tournament and broke his serve in the very first game. Tsitsipas broke in the sixth game, after which the two showed a high level with good winning shots.

In the twelfth game, Tsitsipas went looking for the break with ‘passing shots’ and good returns; with that took the lead 0-40 and headed for a 7-5 win in a set in which both made eight unforced errors, but the Greek made more winners, 12 to 9 from his opponent.

The 20-year-old Canadian did not shrink; again he broke the service to the Greek, this time in the third game, in which he made a difference with a couple of volleys in his favor; Tsitsipas tried to react, but he found a rival with good defense who made changes of rhythm in his game and took the set 6-4.

The two players saved the best for the third set, decided by half a minute of deconcentration of Auger-Aliassime.

Dominant with their serves, precise when trying to improvise and with good returns, the two rivals neutralized each other.

In the seventh game Tsitsipas raised a 0-30 and celebrated as if he had won Wimbledom; Animate, he tried to break down and the gift came to him without him participating. The Canadian lost his concentration, committed two consecutive double faults and that was the end of the duel.

The Greek acknowledged that it was a tough duel, but he was persistent against a very good tennis opponent who is having a good time, “said Tsitsipas, who put the public in the bag by rehearsing phrases in Spanish such as “No te rajes”, “Sí se Podemos” and “Viva México”.

In the semifinals, this Friday Tsitsipas, fifth in the ATP ranking, will face the winner between the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

In the other semi-final, the German Alexander Zverev, who defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud by ‘default’, injured, will play with his compatriot Dominik Koepfer, winner 7-5, 6-4 of Briton Cameron Norrie.