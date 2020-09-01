The Greek Tsitsipas, who this Monday eliminated the Spanish Albert Ramos in the first round of the United States Open, spoke of the difficulties derived from social distancing imposed by the coronavirus, such as having to find your own towel to dry the sweat in the middle of the game.

“The biggest problem with the towel is when you want to use it before the rest, and it is a big concern, because I would like to use it more, but I really cannot because I am interrupting the rhythm of my opponent,” Tsitsipas said at a press conference after their first match at the US Open.

This year’s championship is very different from previous editions as The US Tennis Association (USTA) has tried to minimize the number of people present in the bubble they have created for the celebration of the US Open with the aim of trying to prevent coronavirus infections.

Therefore, Children who normally approach the players during matches to give them the balls are not present on the court and offer them a towel to dry the sweat.

Even if if a small number of people have been deployed to deliver the balls, it is the tennis players themselves who have to approach their chair or the fence of the enclosure to use the towel.

Tsitsipas insisted that This article is of “enormous importance”: “I use it very often. It gives me time to think, time to refresh myself and think about my tactic,” he said.