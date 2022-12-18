And about. Rector of the Academy of Russian Ballet named after A.Ya. Vaganova brought his students from St. Petersburg to Moscow, who on December 20 and 21 will take the stage of the Kremlin Palace in Tchaikovsky’s most New Year’s ballet The Nutcracker.

“Somehow it happened that since 1934 this performance performed by children has never reached Moscow. When I became rector, the Vaganova Academy regularly showed the graduate program in the Kremlin in the summer. And then we thought: why not bring the Nutcracker as well,” said Nikolai Tsiskaridze.

Tsiskaridze is not afraid to compete with the performance of the Bolshoi Theater.

“I get the impression that everyone is hounded by this Nutcracker. Do not get into the Bolshoi Theater. Tickets for New Year’s performances sell for big money. People send each other memes about the queue at the theater and bracelets with numbers,” he said.

As the rector of the Vaganova Academy, who appeared on the stage of the Bolshoi Theater as the Nutcracker more than a hundred times, said, before it was not allowed for The Nutcracker to go on every day. And now the artists are dancing two dozen performances in a row. Sometimes two a day. At the same time, Tsiskaridze believes that the performance of his students has its own charm.

“Of course you want magic. When grown-ups perform children’s parts in a ballet, it’s not so convincing. And here are those who have to play. This makes the performance more naive and sweeter,” he stressed.

