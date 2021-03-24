People’s Artist of Russia, dancer and teacher Nikolai Tsiskaridze spoke about sexual harassment flourishing at the Bolshoi Theater. He stated this in Youtube– show by Vasily Konov.

The dancer recalled a scandal that happened a few years ago, during which the ballerina Angelina Vorontsova found herself under pressure from the former artistic director of the institution, Sergei Filin. According to Tsiskaridze, he respected Filin as an artist, but later their relationship soured.

Tsiskaridze recalled how Filin asked him to persuade the ballerina to do “certain things” in order to establish her creative career. This caused Tsiskaridze’s indignation. “I told him:“ From now on, I’m even disgusted to talk to you. ” I got up and left, ”said the people’s artist. He stressed that many could tell about the harassment at the Bolshoi Theater, but the victims are afraid of bullying.

Earlier, the Russian singer Vika Tsyganova remembered the pop artist Joseph Kobzon, who harassed her in one towel. The singer explained that this happened during a joint tour.