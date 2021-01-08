ATHENS (dpa-AFX) – Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras demands that EU member states receive licenses for the production of corona vaccines. The EU should campaign for this, he said on state television (ERT) on Friday. In this way, the pharmaceutical industries of the individual countries of the EU could quickly produce numerous doses of vaccine, he argued.

With the current rhythm of vaccinations in Greece “the necessary immunization of the population will not even be established by next year” because the EU has not ordered enough vaccine, criticized Tsipras. The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had previously announced at the daily meeting with the responsible health authorities that Greece would vaccinate 8,000 people a day from Friday. This would mean that it would take more than three years for the majority of the Greek population to be vaccinated./tt/DP/fba