The TSG 1899 Hoffenheim has to do without central defender Ermin Bicakcic for a long time. The Bosnian injured himself in the Bundesliga game against FC Bayern severe and was diagnosed with a cruciate ligament tear on Tuesday.
At least the calendar year 2020 was over for Bicakcic. “Eisen-Ermin” headed TSG first against FC Bayern on Sunday, but then had to be replaced with visible pain and transported to the hospital.
On Tuesday evening, TSG announced the serious diagnosis: tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and inner miniscus tear in the right leg. Bicakcic has to take a long break.
“That is incredibly sad,” said TSG director of professional football Alexander Rosen. “Ermin was in excellent shape recently and has been an absolute role model for everyone since his first day at TSG in terms of motivation, mentality and professionalism. We will fight for Ermin in the upcoming tasks and of course we will support him with all means so that he can be back on the pitch as quickly as possible. “
