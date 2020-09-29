Get well soon, @ Bico333 ? Bitter news for Ermin #Bicakcic and the #TSG: During an arthroscopy of the right knee joint today, a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and an inner meniscus tear were diagnosed and treated. ? https://t.co/17hpxefcFd pic.twitter.com/Q1l9vB6baN – TSG Hoffenheim (@tsghoffenheim) September 29, 2020

“That is incredibly sad,” said TSG director of professional football Alexander Rosen. “Ermin was in excellent shape recently and has been an absolute role model for everyone since his first day at TSG in terms of motivation, mentality and professionalism. We will fight for Ermin in the upcoming tasks and of course we will support him with all means so that he can be back on the pitch as quickly as possible. “