Football and sex, that’s also an issue. This does not lead to monothematic expenditure of highly serious magazines, as in the spring of 2023 in France, the “Land of Love”. At that time the magazine devoted himself there After foot the matter with a big passion. In the rest of the world, on the other hand, the topic is dealt with with the discussion of questions of chastity, for example in the recurring debate before big, weekly tournaments, whether the player promises to be successful – or the opposite. What we would almost have reached in the topicality, namely at the Austrian coach of TSG Hoffenheim, Christian Ilzer, who is apparently a spiritual successor to his Spanish colleague Joaquín Caparrós.

The magazine was waiting on Wednesday Sports picture With a unveiling that Ilzer moved near Caparrós because he was hired a few years ago by the relegation -threatened RCD Mallorca as a firefighter and wanted to open the team’s apathy. Caparrós called his players together for the session, but he did not show a video analysis of the opponent, but the compilation of a film that can only be seen in relevant cinemas if they are proof of majority. “He wanted to shake us up,” said former Mallorca professional Anderson Conçao.

Ilzer, on the other hand, is said to have recently tied up an apron in front of a Bundesliga game, put on a cooking hat and then mixed things that have lost nothing – or nothing – in a saucepan. Because there is not only the chilli pods sung by Oliver Kahn as well as in Aphrodisiaka cookbooks, but also a device that is known to a Spaniard like Caparrós under the pretty euphemism: it starts with ” D “and stops with” Ildo “. Sports picture According to Ilzer, the demonstrator should, according to Ilzer, symbolize the “hardness” that he hopes for by his Hoffenheimers in relegation battle; According to rumors, Ilzer also (food) strength and eggs.

Loud Sports picture Aligned Hoffenheim on request to Ilzer’s special motivation event: What happens in the cabin remains in the cabin – a motto that is often quoted on various locations, which is also known from relevant establishments. The time will now show whether Ilzer did not shot an own goal with the dildo. At that time, Caparrós could not turn Mallorca’s descent. And maybe the question will also be negotiated as to whether the piquant affair even symbolizes that Hoffenheim is considered a plastic club.