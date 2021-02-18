There is the next corona case at TSG Hoffenheim: Stefan Posch tested positive before the Europa League game against Molde FK and immediately went into quarantine.
After the Kraichgauer had to fight a number of corona cases at the end of last year and almost half of the team had been canceled in the meantime, TSG has now caught it again. Stefan Posch, who is firmly in the line of defense with Sebastian Hoeneß, tested positive and is therefore out for the time being.
After all: An additional test did not reveal any further infection of the team.
According to Hoffenheim, the 23-year-old Austrian is doing well and showing no symptoms. In addition to the Europa League first leg against Molde, which takes place in Villarreal, Spain due to travel restrictions, Posch will at least miss the upcoming Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen and the second leg against Molde next week.