Within the second half of final season, Benjamin Huebner took over the captaincy of TSG. New coach Sebastian Hoeneß lately named the skilled central defender once more as workforce boss. This threatens not solely the primary spherical of the cup, but additionally the Bundesliga-Begin to miss.
Because the picture-Newspaper discovered that Huebner suffered an ankle damage in secret coaching on Tuesday. How lengthy and whether or not it can fail in any respect remains to be unclear at this cut-off date. Nonetheless, the wound didn’t look good. Justified considerations about his use within the cup in opposition to Chemnitz on Sunday and the beginning of the league in Cologne every week later are spreading.
On the identical time, Hübner was simply actually getting entering into Hoffenheim, was slowed down solely as soon as because of an damage final season and solely missed 9 video games. Not a matter after all for the native of Wiesbaden: in 2017/18 the left foot was solely on the sphere ten instances. A concussion, a capsule damage and again issues induced Huebner to pause for a complete of 178 days.
Now the function backwards? Is the captain returning to his damage distress? A nightmare for TSG! Hübner has been lacing his boots for the Kraichgauer since 2016. His contract runs till 2022. He feels proper at dwelling in Hoffenheim and can quickly break the 100 aggressive recreation mark. So long as the ankle doesn’t thwart his plans.
